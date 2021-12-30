After landing the British Airways ambassador role, Emma Raducanu dons a pilot’s hat and sits in the cockpit.

Emma Raducanu is putting the finishing touches on a stellar year.

Britain’s US Open champion put on a pilot’s hat and sat in the cockpit of a British Airways plane.

The winner of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award in 2021, who is 19 years old, is expected to be the youngest MBE recipient in the New Year Honours list.

She’s already on cloud nine, and she’s just added BA to her long list of lucrative commercial deals.

Endorsements with Tiffany & Co., a New York-based jewelry company, and Dior, a Paris-based fashion house, cost around £2 million each.

Evian, a water bottle company, is also among her endorsements.

Raducanu will serve as BA’s global ambassador, a fitting title given her diverse background.

She was born in Canada to a Chinese mother and a Romanian father before relocating to England when she was two years old.

For the first time in 44 years, BA will continue to fly Britain’s first woman to win a Grand Slam singles tournament around the world.

“British Airways has looked after my team and me so well since the US Open, and I have felt their support everywhere I have flown,” she said.

“It makes a lot of sense for me to be partnering with such an iconic British brand that can have a big impact on my performance.”

“Aviation fascinates me, and we’ve got some cool projects in the works.”

Raducanu was unable to collect SPOTY in mid-December due to her isolation in Abu Dhabi with Covid.

She did, however, tune in to the live feed from her hotel room to express her gratitude to sports fans for the honor.