After last night’s win, Dak Prescott sends a clear message to the media.

After last night’s win, Dak Prescott sends a strong message to the media.

The Dallas Cowboys are not your older brother’s team.

Something different appears to be happening in Big D this season, and the ‘Boys’ response in primetime may have put a stamp on it.

The Cowboys offense, led by Dak Prescott, was out of sync going into Sunday night.

They did, however, find it against NFC East rival Washington.

Dallas won the WFT 56-14 thanks to Dak’s outstanding performance.

In just three quarters of action, the Cowboys quarterback completed 28 of 39 passes for 330 yards and four touchdowns.

He went 20-21 on his attempts at one point.

Dak Prescott Sends Clear Message To Critics After Last Night’s Win

Dak Prescott Sends Clear Message To Critics After Last Night’s Win

Dak Prescott was on one in the FIRST HALF ⚡ 🔥 27/35 Comp/Att

🔥 321 Pass Yards

🔥 4 Pass TDs pic.twitter.com/mKqoYZ0XIk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 27, 2021