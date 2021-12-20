After league officials refused to postpone the season due to the Omicron crisis, Premier League matches may once again be forced behind closed doors.

After league officials refused to postpone the season due to the Omicron crisis, Premier League matches could be forced to be played behind closed doors once more.

According to reports, the government may order Premier League matches to be played behind closed doors.

Despite an increase in positive Covid cases, a meeting of Premier League clubs decided that matches would go on as usual after Christmas.

According to The Times, however, games may be held without spectators.

Omicron cases are on the rise, and while fans have been able to gain admission by presenting proof of a negative test or a Covid passport, they may soon be barred from attending if the government intervenes.

Fears of a high R figure have prompted the government to impose new restrictions.

If Premier League stadiums are required to serve as makeshift vaccination centers, fans may be barred from attending live matches for the time being.

Matches could be broadcast live on television in this scenario, as they were from Project Restart until the end of last season.

In the early part of the season, the German government limited stadium capacity to 50%, while Spain limited attendance.

However, until the government takes further action, Premier League clubs have agreed to play games as scheduled.

Teams will also be required to complete a fixture if they have 13 outfield players and one goalkeeper available for selection, with under-23s players drafted in as backup if necessary.

The group rejected a proposal from Liverpool and other unnamed clubs to move a round of fixtures.

