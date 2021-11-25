After learning from WWE flop CM Punk, Dana White will NEVER sign Logan and Jake Paul to the UFC.

After learning lessons from WWE flop CM Punk, Dana White will NEVER sign Logan and Jake Paul to the UFC.

Logan and Jake Paul would never be signed to the UFC by Dana White, who has learned his lessons from throwing MMA newbies into the lion’s den.

The Paul brothers have managed to become significant forces in the boxing world, much to the chagrin of many purists in the sport.

Logan, 25, recently defeated Floyd Mayweather, while Jake, 24, defeated former UFC world champion Tyron Woodley.

Logan outrageously began campaigning for a fight with former two-division champion Conor McGregor late in 2019, raising the possibility of the pair entering the mixed martial arts world.

Although there are still some who believe the YouTubers will eventually make it into MMA’s top division, that talk has died down.

Logan reaffirmed his desire to compete in the octagon in early 2021, saying, “I love the UFC fights.”

One day, I’d like to compete in a UFC fight.

I’m not going to say anything right now; I’m going to work on improving my abilities.”

Given the promotion’s disastrous CM Punk experiment in September 2016, the chances of Logan’s wish coming true are slim to none.

With no professional or amateur experience, the former WWE superstar made his MMA debut against Mickey Gall at UFC 203.

The fight went as expected, with Punk being submitted in under two minutes.

Punk’s second octagon appearance against fellow rookie Mike Jackson was just as bad, despite the fact that he fully immersed himself in the sport, which he deserves a lot of credit for.

White had no regrets about giving Punk – real name Phillip Brooks – a chance in the promotion, but it served as a cautionary tale about signing fighters with little or no experience in the sport.

“The thing was, CM Punk would come to the fights and he was such a huge fan, he wanted to try this,” he explained.

I took a chance on the guy.

“Except for Brock Lesnar, I’ve never done anything like that.”

Brock made it work, but Punk didn’t.

“I’m not sorry [for giving him a shot], he’s a nice guy.”

Michael Jackson is one of the people I regret putting in there.

I’m not going to call him Mike Jackson.

Michael Jackson is who he is.

I’m sorry.

That is something I regret.”

White will undoubtedly remember Punk’s two fights in the promotion, as well as James Toney’s 2010 match against Randy Couture.

They are also likely to have put an end to any celebrity’s hopes of competing in the octagon, including the Paul brothers’.

And, if they didn’t already know, White has made it clear that the social media stars will never step foot inside the octagon.

