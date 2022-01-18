After leaving Inter Milan, Christian Eriksen is reportedly in’surprise talks with Brentford about a Premier League return.’

Christian Eriksen, who previously played for Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan, is reportedly in talks with Brentford about a six-month contract.

During Denmark’s Euro 2020 group stage opener against Finland, Eriksen went into cardiac arrest.

Eriksen was transported to the nearest hospital and fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator after quick thinking from his captain Simon Kjaer and medical staff on the ground saved his life.

His heart rhythm is monitored by the device, which can also send shocks to his heart if necessary.

Eriksen, however, was not cleared to compete in Serie A as a result of the device, and he was released by Inter.

According to The Athletic, Brentford, a newcomer to the Premier League, has made an approach for Eriksen, who is eligible to play in England with the ICD.

Thomas Frank, a fellow Dane, is eager to tap into Eriksen’s inventiveness to keep the Bees in the Premier League for another year.

There’s a six-month deal on the table, with the option to extend for another year if things go well.

Brentford, on the other hand, aren’t the only English club interested.

Moving back to the country, according to his agent, would “feel like coming home.”

Antonio Conte, who managed Eriksen at Inter, invited him to train with Tottenham.

“It was fantastic to see him on the field, kicking a ball,” the Italian said.

“What happened this summer was terrible, terrible, terrible for the people who worked with him and knew him.

“I was terrified at the time.”

And now, to see him ready to play football again is fantastic news.

“The door is always open for Christian, I believe.”

