After leaving Inter Milan, Christian Eriksen is ‘training with Swiss third-tier side FC Chiasso’ in the hopes of resuming his career.

CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN is reportedly training with FC Chiasso, a Swiss third-tier club, as he continues his search for a new club.

Since his cardiac arrest on the pitch for Denmark at Euro 2020, the ex-Tottenham star, 29, has yet to play.

Because footballers with an ICD (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator) are banned from playing in Italy, his contract at Inter Milan was terminated this month.

The device keeps track of his heartbeat and, if necessary, shocks it.

Martin Schoots, Eriksen’s agent, has already stated that some teams are interested in signing him.

This month, the Great Dane returned to training with former club Odense Boldklub.

According to Swiss publication Le Matin, Chiasso is now allowing him to train with them to stay in shape.

He’s using the Swiss Promotion League side’s facilities to ‘keep in shape before bouncing back’ with a higher-level club.

There has recently been speculation that he could return to another of his former clubs, Ajax, but reporter Fabrizio Romano has dismissed the possibility.

Spurs has also been suggested as a fantastic next step.

Before departing for Inter in January 2020, the playmaker spent seven years in North London, appearing 305 times.

“Things look good,” his agent Martin Schoots recently stated.

And he’s in a good mood.

The physical outcomes are all positive.

Christian has his own personal fantasies.

“Christian is doing fantastically.

He’s been training for months and it’s going swimmingly.

“It was clear that we’d be working on this for a long time.”

You can’t play with an ICD in Italy because it’s the only country that does so.

“It’s a shame, especially since Chris is so well-liked by the public.

On the other hand, it’s a positive because Chris now has a different perspective on the future.”

