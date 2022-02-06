After leaving Mario Barrios’ face unrecognizable in a brutal fight, Keith Thurman transforms him into an ‘Avatar character.’

Thurman, the former unified champion, returned to the ring for the first time since losing to Manny Pacquiao, who is now retired, in July of this year.

And he did so with a bang, putting on a show against the tough American Barrios.

After the grueling 12 rounds, Barrios was almost unrecognizable, and fans on Twitter compared him to a character from the 2009 sci-fi film Avatar.

“Mario Barrios out there looking like Avatar,” one said.

“Barrios was transformed into an Avatar,” said another.

“Barrios has that Avatar nose,” one added.

“Mario ‘avatar’ Barrios after the fight,” another person added.

Thurman landed 181 of 665 punches with a 27 percent success rate, while Barrios landed 105 of 492 punches with a 21 percent success rate, according to Compubox.

“After two-and-a-half years away, this was a comeback fight,” Thurman, 33, said.

“I wish I could say I gave my best performance, but given the circumstances, I did the best I could.”

“Tonight, I showed the Mexican warrior in me,” Barrios, 26, said.

Keith Thurman is a true warrior, and I salute him.

We put up a great fight for the fans.

“I thought I did a good job introducing myself to the welterweight division, and I’m ready to face any of the big names.”

“I’m always going to give the fans an exciting night of boxing, and I’m looking forward to getting back in there.”