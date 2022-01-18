After leaving Rangers at the age of 39, Jermain Defoe is’seriously considering’ returning to Sunderland.

Jermain Defoe is’seriously considering’ a return to Sunderland after leaving Rangers at the age of 39.

Last week, the ex-England striker’s contract at the Scottish Premiership champions was terminated.

Defoe is now considering a number of offers, including one from his former club, Sunderland.

Defoe is leaning towards League One, according to inews, despite offers from two Championship clubs.

Last season, the ex-Tottenham striker assisted Steven Gerrard’s Rangers in ending their Scottish Premiership drought.

Defoe, on the other hand, has only played twice this season under Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Even though Defoe has been coaching more frequently, the 57-cap former Three Lions international believes he still has something to offer on the field.

Defoe has stated that before retiring from football, he would like to ‘play in front of fans and be part of a successful team’ once more.

Sunderland, who are chasing promotion in League One, are hoping to overcome ‘a million and one things,’ according to manager Lee Johnson, to get him back to the Stadium of Light.

“We’re fully aware of Jermain’s situation, as is everyone,” Johnson said last week.

“We are fully aware of his character traits as well as the professional standards he has upheld throughout his elite and top-level career.”

“As with any transfer scenario, there are a million and one things that must happen for it to be beneficial to all parties.

“With any out-of-contract player, but especially with Jermain, that would be the key.”

“It’s really as simple as that.”

I can’t go into much more detail because it’s an open-market player who, like any other open-market player, would weigh the pros and cons.

“Obviously, the area’s rapport is taken into account, and respect for an individual, not only as a great human being, but also as someone who has had a successful career, is always taken into account.”

Defoe is well-liked on Wearside after scoring 37 goals in 93 games since joining from Toronto in 2015.

His touching friendship with tragic young fan Bradley Lowery helped him become a local hero as well.

