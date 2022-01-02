Trending
Infosurhoy

After leaving the Bucs, Antonio Brown left a two-word message.

0
By on Sports

After leaving the Buccaneers, Antonio Brown sent a two-word message.

After leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Sunday’s win over the New York Jets, Antonio Brown sent a two-word message.

After leaving the Buccaneers during Sunday’s win at MetLife Stadium, the former All-Pro wide receiver is no longer a member of the team.

Brown, who was a Super Bowl champion with the Buccaneers last season, ripped off his pads and uniform before leaving the field without a shirt on.

Brown is no longer a member of the Buccaneers’ roster, according to head coach Bruce Arians.

Look: Antonio Brown Has 2-Word Message After Leaving Bucs

Look: Antonio Brown Has 2-Word Message After Leaving Bucs

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Antonio Brown (@ab)

Comments are closed.