After leaving the Bucs, Antonio Brown left a two-word message.

After leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Sunday’s win over the New York Jets, Antonio Brown sent a two-word message.

Brown, who was a Super Bowl champion with the Buccaneers last season, ripped off his pads and uniform before leaving the field without a shirt on.

Brown is no longer a member of the Buccaneers’ roster, according to head coach Bruce Arians.

Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. pic.twitter.com/1hwNYei5Fq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2022