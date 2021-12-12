After Lewis Hamilton loses the Formula One title on the final lap, Mercedes files two complaints with the FIA and hires a lawyer to investigate.

After Lewis Hamilton loses the Formula One title on the final lap, Mercedes files TWO protests with the FIA and hires a barrister to investigate.

MERCEDES is protesting the result of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after Lewis Hamilton was pipped to the title on the final lap of the season.

After a contentious safety car decision at Yas Marina Circuit, the British superstar was passed by title rival Max Verstappen.

When Nicholas Latifi crashed into the barriers on lap 54, the safety car came out. Hamilton was leading by more than ten seconds.

On the final lap, Dutch flier Verstappen chased down Hamilton after pitting for fresher tyres than the Mercedes driver.

With one lap remaining, the safety car entered the pit lane, allowing Verstappen to take one last shot at Hamilton.

However, the timing of the safety car’s withdrawal after several lapped cars were allowed to pass sparked debate.

Initially, the stewards stated that lapped cars between Hamilton and Verstappen would remain in their current position.

Verstappen would have had five cars to pass before catching Hamilton for a shot at the lead.

However, the stewards controversially overturned the decision, allowing lapped cars to pass, giving the Red Bull driver clear air behind the leader.

Verstappen then took advantage of his newer tyres to take the lead, leaving Hamilton struggling on his old set.

Toto Wolff, the CEO of Mercedes-Benz, was seen ranting in the paddock and yelling at race director Michael Masi on the radio.

And his team has filed two protests, allegedly “related to alleged breaches of Articles 48.8 and 48.12 of the FIA Sporting Regulations.”

According to reports, Mercedes has a BARRISTER investigating the incident in order to aid their protest cases.