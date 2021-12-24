After losing a Man United training game, Cristiano Ronaldo was trolled by Bruno Fernandes and Nemanja Matic.

After being forced to stay away due to positive coronavirus cases, the Red Devils have recently returned to Carrington.

Nemanja Matic (@nemanjamatic) shared this.

And they appear to be in good spirits, as Matic boasted on Instagram on Thursday about a training victory.

As he posed with the rest of his winning teammates, the Serbian midfielder took it upon himself to call Ronaldo out.

“Winning team! @cristiano are you ok?,” Matic wrote alongside a laughing emoji.

The gentle ribbing continued when Ronaldo’s Man Utd and Portuguese teammate Fernandes replied to Matic’s post.

He simply added Ronaldo’s famous celebration: “SIUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU

Man United hasn’t played since a 1-0 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road on December 11.

Due to a Covid outbreak within the Man Utd squad, their most recent fixtures against Brentford and Brighton were postponed.

They will, however, be hoping to return to action on Monday when they travel to St James’ Park to face Newcastle.

Ralf Rangnick, the new manager at Old Trafford, has had an immediate impact on the team.

In his three games in charge, the Red Devils have won two and drawn one, a record they will look to improve on in the coming weeks.

Rangnick now has a healthy squad to choose from while the club recovers from a critical Covid situation.

“As you know, we had our final training session on Thursday with only eight players and three goalkeepers,” he said.

“To break the chain, we closed for four days.”

We returned to training on Tuesday, and today [Thursday] is the third day.

“With the exception of Paul Pogba, we have a total of 25 players on board.”

So last week’s development was extremely encouraging.”

