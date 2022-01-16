After losing an appeal to overturn his visa cancellation, Novak Djokovic will not compete in the Australian Open in 2022.

Novak Djokovic will not compete in the Australian Open in 2022 after losing his appeal to have his visa revoked.

The second appeal focused on Djokovic’s lack of vaccinations and their potential impact on Australia’s anti-vaxx movement.

Novak Djokovic will not compete in the Australian Open after a second court refused to overturn Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s decision to cancel his visa.

Djokovic’s visa was revoked twice, once by Australian Border Force and then by Hawke, due to fears that he was unvaccinated and would endanger Australia’s pandemic response.

The world No. 1 appealed both decisions, but the Federal Court of Australia dismissed his application at 6.45pm on the eve of the year’s first grand slam.

Djokovic was scheduled to play fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic on Melbourne Park’s main court, the Rod Laver Arena, at around 8.30pm local time (9.30am UK time) on Monday, but will now be replaced in the draw by a lucky loser from qualifying.

More to come.

