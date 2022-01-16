After losing his final visa appeal, Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia in a humiliating vaccine row.

Novak Djokovic, the world number one tennis player, was deported from Australia today after losing his final appeal against his visa being revoked.

The World No. 1 was photographed at Melbourne Airport after being fired from the team after a humiliating vaccine row that lasted nearly two weeks.

After his plans to dominate the tennis tournament were derailed, the 34-year-old star boarded a mid-morning Emirates flight to Dubai on Sunday.

After three judges unanimously rejected his last-ditch appeal to remain in Australia and play, he was left “extremely disappointed.”

The government deemed the athlete to be a threat to the Australian people’s health and “good order,” halting vaccination efforts.

After officials claimed he poses an “overwhelming risk” to the public, Djokovic promised to “cooperate” with them and leave the country willingly.

They claim that his decision to attend work events while infected with Covid proved this.

The Serbian athlete said he was “uncomfortable” with the recent media attention, while government lawyers dubbed him an “icon” for anti-vaccination activists.

After being formally detained and sent back to the Park hotel, which was said to be “full of fleas and maggots,” he admitted defeat and said he would not appeal the decision.

The deportation decision was made by Immigration Minister Alex Hawke due to the possibility that Djokovic would incite anti-vaccine sentiment in Australia.

Scott Morrison, the country’s prime minister, defended the decision, saying it was “in the public interest to do so.”

He went on to say, “I welcome the decision to keep our borders strong and keep Australians safe.”

Djokovic now faces a three-year ban from Australia as a result of his deportation, in addition to losing his chance to defend his Australian Open title.

It has sparked speculation that the 34-year-old may never play in Melbourne again, following the spectacular visa row that has engulfed the world.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner has had a costly 12 days in Australia, as he now faces having to pay both his own and the Australian government’s legal fees, as well as missing out on a £2.32 million potential windfall for winning the Open.

He has been embroiled in yet another scandal after it was revealed that he met with at least 25 children while positive for the virus at three events in Serbia, and he could face jail time for breaking isolation rules, according to reports.

He claimed he didn’t get his test results until after the meetings.

When Djokovic arrived in Australia, his visa was revoked, and the saga began.

Serbia’s champion was…

