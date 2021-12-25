After losing in a Manchester United training game, Cristiano Ronaldo was trolled by teammates Bruno Fernandes and Nemanja Matic.

After losing in a Manchester United training game, Cristiano Ronaldo was mocked by teammates Bruno Fernandes and Nemanja Matic.

After being forced to stay away due to positive coronavirus cases, the Red Devils have recently returned to Carrington.

They appear to be in good spirits, as Matic boasted about a training victory on Instagram on Thursday.

As he posed with the rest of his winning teammates, the Serbian midfielder took it upon himself to call out Ronaldo.

“Winning team! @cristiano are you ok?” Matic wrote alongside a laughing emoji.

The gentle ribbing continued when Ronaldo’s Man Utd and Portuguese teammate Fernandes responded to Matic’s post.

Man United haven’t played since a 1-0 victory over Norwich City at Carrow Road on December 11.

Due to a Covid outbreak within the Man Utd squad, their most recent fixtures against Brentford and Brighton were canceled.

They will, however, hope to return to action on Monday when they visit St James’ Park to face Newcastle.

New manager Ralf Rangnick has had an immediate impact on the team since his arrival at Old Trafford.

In his three games in charge, the Red Devils have won two and drawn one, a record they hope to improve on in the coming weeks.

Rangnick now has a healthy squad to choose from as the club recovers from a critical Covid situation.

“As you know, we had our final training session last week on Thursday with only eight players and three goalkeepers,” he explained.

“After that, we shut down for four days to break the chain.”

We arrived on Tuesday, and the third day of training is today [Thursday].

“With the exception of Paul Pogba, we have a total of 25 players on board.”

As a result, last week’s development was extremely encouraging.”

