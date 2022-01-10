After losing Kjaer for the season due to a knee injury, AC Milan are interested in signing Nathan Ake in January.

After losing Kjaer for the rest of the season due to knee injury, AC Milan are interested in signing Nathan Ake.

Milan are considering a move for Manchester City defender Nathan Ake.

After losing Simon Kjaer for the remainder of the season due to a knee ligament injury, coach Stefano Pioli is looking for a new centre back.

A move to Milan has been linked to a number of players.

The latest is Ake, a Dutch international.

According to reports in Italy on Monday, they may launch an investigation into the former Chelsea and Bournemouth midfielder, who is 26 years old.

City, on the other hand, are unlikely to let their £40 million signing leave this month, especially with Covid still causing issues.

Over the last 18 months, he has found it difficult to get starts.

The form of Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, and John Stones has contributed to this.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

However, Ake has started the last three matches for Pep Guardiola’s side, and his versatility allows him to fill in at left-back.

The champions are unlikely to sanction any additional outgoings during the window, given their current focus on three fronts.

After informing Guardiola of his desire to leave, Spanish forward Ferran Torres was allowed to join Barcelona in January for an initial fee of £46.7 million.

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.