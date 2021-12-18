After losing to Oliveira at UFC 269, Dustin Poirier is expected to make a decision on his future ‘in the next couple of days.’

After losing to Oliveira at UFC 269, Dustin Poirier is expected to make a decision about his future ‘in the next couple of days.’

Following his heartbreaking loss to Charles Oliveira, DUSTIN POIRIER has dismissed talk of an impending retirement, saying that he will consider his options in the “next few days.”

The Diamond lost his lightweight title to lightweight champion Charles Oliveira with a slick third-round submission victory at UFC 269 last weekend.

Poirier, 32, has lost two undisputed title fights, but he has dismissed the idea of retiring from the sport after his most recent defeat.

“I can achieve anything I set my mind to,” he said.

I can fight for another title, and I can continue my winning streak.

“I’m able to claw and climb my way back to wherever I need to be.”

Although Poirier is confident in his ability to win another title, he is undecided about dragging himself through the stacked 155lb division.

“It’s just that I want to,” he continued.

That is the question I must answer in front of the mirror.

“Do I want to do it again? Do I want to continue down that path?”

“And that response will arrive in the next few days or weeks.”

All I have to do now is wait for it to pass and see what happens next.

“But if it’s in my heart to fight for another world title, I’ll be here.”

Poirier has grown accustomed to being the bridesmaid, but he insists he will not be changed by his latest setback.

“I’m no stranger to his kind of situation,” he said.

“No one likes to lose, but I’m used to learning.”

That’s the fight game: it was what it was.

“I’m trying not to cry at another press conference in front of you guys,” she says.

But I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing.

“Be a father, try to be a lighthouse, and never give up.”

