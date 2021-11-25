After Man City joined Man Utd, Chelsea, and Liverpool in the last-16, Michael Owen makes a Champions League prediction.

According to Michael Owen, a former Liverpool player, one of Chelsea or Liverpool could beat Manchester City to the Champions League title.

Manchester United has qualified for the last 16 with a game to spare, joining the three English heavyweights.

On Wednesday, City came back from a goal down to defeat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 at the Etihad.

Former Liverpool striker Owen, on the other hand, believes his former club and Premier League leaders Chelsea are a cut above Pep Guardiola’s men.

“Chelsea and Liverpool have a slight advantage over (City),” he said on BT Sport.

“That isn’t to say they aren’t capable of winning.”

They’re a top team, so they can certainly do it.

“However, I believe Anfield is a significant factor for Liverpool in knockout football.”

They’re a little bit more robust, and they’ve got a little bit more know-how, in my opinion.

“I still see Chelsea grinding it out even if they don’t play perfectly.”

I still see Liverpool coming back and battering someone at Anfield if they have one bad result.”

After losing in last year’s final to Chelsea, City fans are still pining for their first Champions League title.

With all four English clubs already qualified – Italy has the next-highest number with two – Owen believes the Premier League will emerge victorious.

“English football is so far ahead at the moment,” he continued, “that City have a very good chance of ending their hoodoo.”

“However, if you want to be precise, Liverpool and Chelsea are a step ahead.”

