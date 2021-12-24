After Man City’s transfer to Barcelona, Xavi is expected to play Ferran Torres as a No. 9 and abandon his natural winger role.

After Man City’s transfer to Barcelona, Xavi is expected to play Ferran Torres as a No9 instead of a natural winger.

If FERRAN TORRES’ move from Manchester City goes through next month, he will reportedly be tasked with leading the line for Barcelona.

The Citizens have agreed to a £55 million deal with the Spanish giants to return the 21-year-old to Spain after less than two years in England.

In August 2020, City signed the 22-cap Spain international from Valencia, and he scored 16 goals in 43 games under Pep Guardiola.

But, after Barca took out a bank loan to secure his services, he is expected to leave in January.

Torres, who is primarily a winger, will play a central role at the Nou Camp under Xavi.

According to Sport, the ex-Al Sadd coach wants his fellow countryman to be Barcelona’s new No9.

They do say that if Ansu Fati, Ez Abde, and Ousmane Dembele are unavailable, he could play on the flanks.

Torres had played as City’s centre-forward in the seven games he had played for the club before breaking his foot while on international duty in October.

Guardiola was unable to find a replacement for Sergio Aguero and instead entrusted Torres with the task of filling his shoes.

And he made an impression in his new role, scoring three goals and adding one assist.

Guardiola has ruled out buying a striker in the New Year to replace Torres, after the player confirmed his desire to leave the Etihad.

When asked if he would bring in a striker in the January transfer window, Guardiola replied, “No, we are not going to bring a striker in January.”

“He is from Spain, Barcelona knocks,” he continued, “and I understand why he wants to leave.”

“I told him to leave when he knocked on my door and said ‘I want to leave.’

Make a call to Txiki, make a call to your smart agent, and try to reach an agreement.

If you can, go for it.’

“I can’t persuade the players to do anything if their minds aren’t here.”

“It’s illogical.”

“Absolutely not,” he said when asked if he would be disappointed if Torres left.

I care about my players’ well-being.

I’ve said it before.

“When he came to me, I told him that if he wasn’t happy, he had to leave.

“A career is fleeting; it can be over in a single day.”

I will not be disappointed if he decides to leave.

I am happy for him if the clubs can reach an agreement.”

