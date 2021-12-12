After Man United defeated Brighton in a top-three battle, Skinner urged the Red Devils to be ruthless in attack.

After Man United defeated Brighton in a top-three battle, Skinner has urged the Red Devils to be ruthless in attack.

MARC SKINNER wants Manchester United to increase their ruthlessness in front of goal after a hard-fought 2-0 victory on the road.

Hayley Ladd and Vilde Boe Risa scored for the visitors in Crawley, easing pressure on the Leigh Park Village manager.

And it put an end to a winless streak that had lasted since October 9, while also gaining ground on Albion, who are now tied on 15 points.

United dropped to fourth place, one place behind Brighton, before Tottenham beat Aston Villa 2-1 to move into third place.

“That was one of our most dominant performances in terms of a complete package where we defended well, created numerous chances, and we built up well,” Skinner said of Everton’s Conti Cup performance.

“The only thing I think is missing is ruthlessness in the final third, because we should have scored six goals.”

“We have to keep putting ourselves in a position to be in or near the Champions League spots.”

“We have to give it our all in the upcoming games to repeat what we’ve done in this one.”

Hope Powell said before the game that the Seagulls’ results could change quickly after five wins in their first nine games.

And the hosts, who were missing Inessa Kaagman due to injury, were put under pressure right away, with Boe Risa posing a constant threat for the visitors.

In the game, the Norwegian ace and Megan Walsh had an entertaining duel, with the midfielder forcing a beautiful sixth-minute double-save from the goalkeeper.

Megan Connolly of Brighton got into a good position on an Albion attack but fired her shot over the bar in the 12th minute.

United’s 13 shots on target included a Ladd strike that was easily saved by Walsh in the 21st minute, just moments before Lucy Staniforth went one-on-one with Walsh before being flagged offside.

And near the half-hour mark, Boe Risa had a fantastic chance to score after latching on to a dangerous ball over Albion’s defence, only for Walsh to block her shot at the near post.

Ladd put the visitors ahead with a deflected injury-time effort just as it appeared the score would remain goalless at halftime.

Powell attempted to ramp up her attack in the second spell, with Danielle Carter replacing Fliss Gibbons.

And, around the 60th minute, Brighton had a good chance to equalize when Victoria Williams’ attempt to bundle in a cross was bravely thwarted by Mary Earp.

United, on the other hand, increased their lead with…

