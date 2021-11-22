After Man United’s humiliating defeat to Watford, Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent ‘demanded decisive action at managerial level.’

After Man Utd’s humiliating defeat to Watford, Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent ‘demanded decisive action at managerial level.’

CRISTIANO RONALDO’S agent, Jorge Mendes, is said to have played a part in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dismissal following Saturday’s defeat to Watford.

After Solskjaer led Manchester United to their seventh defeat in 13 games, Mendes is said to have called for ‘decisive action at managerial level.’

According to MEN, Mendes’sought assurances’ from Old Trafford high-ups that a change was on the way.

According to the report, links claiming that Zinedine Zidane could take over are a ruse to appease Ronaldo, who has become frustrated with recent events at Manchester United.

On Sunday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired, with Michael Carrick set to take over as interim manager.

In the summer, Ronaldo’s emotional return to Manchester was negotiated by super-agent Mendes.

The Portuguese businessman is one of the most well-known agents in the game, with Jose Mourinho and David De Gea among his clients.

After demanding action in the dugout, the hard-nosed 55-year-old reportedly played a part in Solskjaer’s dismissal.

Ronaldo, 36, isn’t getting any younger, and he returned to the club in order to win titles, not to languish in eighth place like United is right now.

Brendan Rodgers, the manager of Leicester City, is the frontrunner to succeed Solskjaer at Old Trafford, according to SunSport exclusively.

The club has already contacted the former Liverpool manager, with United executives willing to pay the Foxes £8 million in compensation.

That’s on top of Solskjaer’s £7.5 million payoff.

Rodgers has even begun looking for a home in Cheshire in preparation for the role.

In the aftermath of Saturday’s humiliating 4-1 loss to Watford, Solskjaer was sacked by the club in a 159-word statement.

“You know what this club means to me and what I wanted to achieve here,” a tearful Solskjaer said in an emotional farewell interview with United’s in-house TV team.

For the sake of the club, the fans, the players, and the staff.

“I wanted us to take the next step and compete for the league and trophies, and I think it’s only right that it comes from the horse’s mouth.”

“This club means everything to me, and we’re a great match together, but I couldn’t get the results we needed, so it’s time for me to step down.”

