After Man Utd’s Ballon d’Or heartbreak, Cristiano Ronaldo publicly agrees with a damning attack on ‘thief’ Lionel Messi.

CRISTIANO RONALDO has dismissed claims made by a fan page that Lionel Messi stole the Ballon d’Or from him and Robert Lewandowski.

By just 33 points, the PSG forward edged out Lewandowski for the award.

However, after his incredible achievements in 2020, the Bayern Munich striker deserved his own Golden Ball.

Ronaldo, who came in sixth place, was absent from the ceremony to witness his rival receive his seventh Ballon d’Or.

He remained in England, but couldn’t help himself from posting on Instagram.

On Instagram, a Ronaldo fan page slammed Messi’s accomplishments from last season, comparing them to CR7’s, before writing: “Theft.”

It’s dirt.

It’s a shame.

It is truly regrettable.

“Whoever saw, saw,” says the narrator.

Anyone with enough intelligence can tell you who is truly deserving.

“Receiving awards without working hard for them is a form of false happiness and pride.

At PokerStars Casino, you’ll get 50 free spins.

There’s a big bang.

For more information, go HERE.

There are some terms and conditions that must be adhered to.

Play responsibly if you are over the age of 18.

BeGambleAware.org is a non-profit organization dedicated to educating people about gambling.

FREE BETS: RECEIVE THE MOST RECENT BETTING SIGN UP OFFERS AND FREE BETS.

“Regardless of these accolades, the CR7 will always be the best!”

“It’s facts,” Ronaldo said.

‘

The comment went viral, with over 30,000 likes and tens of thousands of comments.

For the first time in 11 YEARS, Ronaldo has finished outside the top three for the award.

And the 36-year-old went after the awards chief, accusing him of making false claims about wanting to end his career with more Ballon d’Ors than Messi.

“Today’s result explains why Pascal Ferre’s statements last week, when he said I confided in him that my only ambition was to finish my career with more Ballons d’Or than Lionel Messi, are correct,” the United star wrote.

“Pascal Ferre lied, and he used my name to promote himself and the publication for which he works.

“It is inexcusable that the person in charge of awarding such a prestigious prize could lie in this manner, showing complete contempt for someone who has always respected France Football and the Ballon d’Or.”

“And he lied again today, claiming that an alleged quarantine was the reason for my absence from the Gala.”

Check out our Manchester United live blog for the most up-to-date information and transfer rumors from Old Trafford.