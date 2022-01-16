After Manchester United’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa, Bruno Fernandes confronted the fourth official, alleging that Aston Villa tried to deceive them about an extra sub.

After Man Utd drew, Bruno Fernandes confronted the fourth official, alleging that Aston Villa tried to deceive them about an extra sub.

After Manchester United’s 0-0 draw with Aston Villa, BRUNO FERNANDES was furious with the officials.

The 27-year-old Portuguese was irritated by Villa’s attempt to substitute Emiliano Buendia late in the game, after Steven Gerrard had already made his three substitutions.

Despite the medical team informing Fernandes that Buendia had suffered a head injury – and the fact that he was not taken off – Fernandes remained enraged following the match.

After full-time, the Manchester United forward confronted the fourth official in the tunnel.

“I was asking the referee why they were making a fourth sub when Buenda was injured with his shoulder,” he explained when asked to explain his decision.

“I believe the doctor stated that he had suffered a head injury, and that if a head injury has occurred, a change is required.”

“But, come on, he hurt his shoulder, and they can’t get a replacement.”

“I understand that the referee must follow the rules, but all I wanted to know was why.”

Fernandes scored twice, but United threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2, so it’s understandable that he was enraged after the game.

He stated that if his team won, he would rather not score as long as someone else did.

Roy Keane was also enraged by the Red Devils’ performance and called for a complete overhaul of the squad.

