After Mario Balotelli’s Champions League shocker, Marco Materazzi claims to have given him a “good beating.”

After Mario Balotelli’s Champions League shocker, Marco Materazzi says he gave him a “good beating.”

MARCO MATERAZZI has revealed that he gave then-Inter Milan teammate Mario Balotelli “a good beating” after the Champions League semi-final in 2010.

The duo were playing for Jose Mourinho and had just defeated Barcelona 3-1 in the first leg of their semi-final tie at the San Siro.

However, Balotelli’s petulance at the full-time whistle after a lackluster performance off the bench is remembered fondly.

Balotelli, who was only 19 at the time, threw down his shirt at the end of the 90 minutes, causing a ruckus among Inter fans and enraging Materazzi, the firm Italian defender.

“I gave him a good beating, it’s true,” Materazzi said on Instagram live.

I adore Mario, but on that particular day, he deserved it.

“We’ve reconnected as friends, almost brothers, but he did something that day that he shouldn’t have done.”

It wasn’t even the worst of it when he threw his shirt to the ground after the final whistle.

“He told us on the team bus before the game that ‘Today I’m going to play badly,’ so I promised to make him pay if he did.”

“Rather than going on the counter, he tried a shot from midfield when he came off the bench.”

Diego Milito wished to assassinate him.

“We believed in Mario; he scored a lot of goals and helped us win, but a week later, I asked Mourinho to pit me against Balotelli in training ground games between ranks.”

“I’d sent him back to the dressing room after a few seconds.”

Inter won the treble that season, including a 2-0 Champions League final victory over Bayern Munich in Madrid, despite their unconventional relationship between teammates.

Materazzi’s reprimanding of Balotelli may have given the precocious young talent the impression that he was a father figure.

But the defender, who was famously headbutted by Zinedine Zidane during Italy’s 2006 World Cup final victory, had special praise for Balotelli’s father.

“I really liked his father,” he said, “because after a game against Rubin Kazan, he told Mario, ‘I didn’t like your performance; you need to play more for your teammates.”

‘Also, stop dating girls!’

“What a hero.”

Balotelli has played for Manchester City, Milan, Liverpool, Nice, Marseille, Brescia, Monza, and Adana Demirspor since his Inter days.