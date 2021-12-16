After Maritimo ripped up his contract, the world’s wealthiest footballer Faiq Bolkiah – heir to a £13 billion fortune – became available for free.

After Maritimo ripped up his contract, the world’s richest footballer Faiq Bolkiah – heir to a £13BN fortune – became available for free.

With the announcement that he is leaving his current club, the world’s richest footballer’s dream of making a career in the game has been dashed.

Faiq Bolkiah rose to prominence after joining Southampton’s academy, and went on to play for Arsenal and Chelsea before joining Leicester on a three-year deal.

The Sultan of Brunei’s nephew is said to be worth £13 billion.

After being released by the Foxes last summer without making a single appearance, he joined Maritimo in Madeiran.

Bolkiah’s chances of landing his big break were dealt another blow when his contract with the top-flight Portuguese side was canceled.

“We have reached an agreement with the player Faiq Bolkiah to rescind his contract,” said the club, which is currently 15th out of 18th in the Primera Liga.

“We appreciate the player’s effort and dedication to our club, and we sincerely wish him professional and personal happiness.”

The decision came after the 23-year-old failed to make an appearance for the senior team and played twice for the B team.

Faiq Jefri Bolkiah (@fjefrib) shared this post.

Bolkiah, who last year posted a photo of himself meeting Queen Elizabeth on Instagram, has yet to respond.

It was unclear whether the athlete would pursue his dream of playing professional football or retire early.

After his attempts to break into the beautiful game became public, the Brunei international was dubbed the world’s wealthiest footballer.

Faiq is a member of Brunei’s royal family and one of the heirs to the sultan’s fortune because his father, Jefri, is the brother of oil tycoon Hassanal.

Jefri is said to have had a fleet of 2,300 cars, including Bentleys, Ferraris, and Rolls-Royces, at the height of his fortune.

He is rumored to have spent £5 million on a RUG woven with gold threads and jewels.

Michael Jackson was reportedly flown in to perform a private concert for Faiq’s seventh birthday, for which he was reportedly paid £12.5 million.

Ruben Sammut, a former Stamford Bridge teammate, said in the dressing room that he was always ‘humble.’

“You would never have guessed he was something like the 12th in line to the throne,” he told the Athletic.

“He was one of our opponents in the past.

I believe he was in Reading at the time.

We had no idea who he was, and no one at Chelsea knew anything about him at first.”

