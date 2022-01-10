After meeting with Ralf Rangnick, Man United’s Edinson Cavani has pledged to stay with the club and serve as a role model for young players.

After meeting with Ralf Rangnick, Man Utd’s Edinson Cavani pledged to stay with the club and serve as a role model for young players.

EDINSON CAVANI has pledged to remain at Manchester United and serve as a role model for the club’s younger players.

Cavani was expected to push for a January transfer due to a lack of game time.

But the 34-year-old striker met with interim manager Ralf Rangnick on Thursday to reassure him of his commitment to United.

“He came into my office and we spoke for nearly half an hour — he told me that he will definitely stay until the end of the season,” Rangnick revealed.

“He said this on his own behalf, not just because I told him he should or had to stay.”

“He assured me that I can count on him to give it his all — and to serve as a role model for the younger players.”

Even if he isn’t playing, he will strive to be the best role model for the other players he can be.

“This is fantastic news.

Edi is one of those people who, given his extensive experience, mentality, and work ethic, could be ideal for the job.”

Rangnick will face Aston Villa in the FA Cup third-round at Old Trafford, and this is a rare boost for him as cliques and dissent are growing in the United camp.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

In his first six weeks in charge, he tried to speak to each player individually to gauge their commitment and persuade them of his methods, which he admits has been difficult.

“I haven’t had time to do it with everyone because of the Covid situation,” Rangnick, 63, added, “but I have spoken to quite a few of them.”

“Offensively and defensively, most of the players know what they need to do.”

The German wants to instill a hardworking attitude in his players, but there has been little evidence of this since his first game against Crystal Palace and the first half of Burnley’s 3-1 win.

“This is the only way we can compete in this league,” he explained.

“When you watch games, even if it’s not the best teams, you’ll notice that they play with intensity, physicality, and energy, and they sprint.

This is exactly what we must do.

“There’s a lot of pressure.”

That’s something I’m sure the players are aware of.

When we play in front of 75,000 people, it’s still about showing up.”

Harry Maguire’s latest rallying cry to his team-mates was dismissed by Roy Keane on Sunday.

“How many times has he said that? I wouldn’t listen to what Harry has to say,” said Red Devils legend Keane.

……

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.