After Mikel Arteta’s expulsion, Arsenal rips up Sead Kolasinac’s contract, and the full-back joins Marseille on a free transfer.

After agreeing to rip up Sead Kolasinac’s contract, Arsenal have allowed him to join Marseille on a free transfer.

Mikel Arteta’s plans did not include the 28-year-old left-back, who had only six months left on his Emirates contract.

This season, he appeared in just five games for the Gunners, two of which were in the Premier League.

And the North London club decided to let Kolasinac go in order to save money on his salary.

It’s not the first time Arsenal has let a player’s contract expire in the middle of the season; Mesut Ozil, Sokratis, and Shkodran Mustafi all left the club last season.

Following his flop season, Arsenal and Brazilian forward Willian mutually agreed to part ways last summer.

Marseille were quick to announce his signing on social media, posting a video of him in his new kit.

The Bosnian international has signed a deal with Stade Velodrome that will last until the summer of 2023.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Mattero Guendouzi and William Saliba, both on loan from Arsenal, join Kolasinac.

“Sead Kolasinac has left the club by mutual consent,” an Arsenal statement said in response to his departure.

“Everyone at Arsenal wishes to thank Sead for his contribution to the club since his arrival in 2017 and wishes him all the best in the future.”

After his contract with Schalke expired, Kolasinac joined Arsenal on a free transfer in 2017.

And he made an immediate impact on his debut, scoring an equaliser in the Community Shield against Chelsea, which Arsenal won on penalties.

After the signing of Kieran Tierney in 2019, he was limited to a bit-part role and won the FA Cup and another Community Shield.

Last winter, Kolasinac joined Schalke on loan, but he was unable to help the club avoid relegation.

In 118 games for the club, the defender has five goals.

There will be more later…

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.