After missing Manchester United’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa due to injury, Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes in his pool at home in teeny-tiny swim trunks.

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes in his swimming pool at home after missing Manchester United’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa due to injury.

With a thigh problem, the 36-year-old was unable to play in Manchester United’s 2-2 draw at Aston Villa.

However, he appeared to be content as he uploaded an envious photo of himself in a pool to Instagram.

He simply put the word’relaxing’ in the caption and gave it a thumbs up while wearing his own branded shorts, which could have been boxers.

He left training early due to a new injury, which meant he missed the trip to Villa Park, according to SunSport exclusively.

“With Ronaldo, it’s unfortunate, it’s still the same problem,” interim coach Ralf Rangnick said.

“I spoke with him before and after training yesterday, and he determined that he isn’t fully fit, but that he will be available on Wednesday.”

Ronaldo was examined by United’s medical staff before driving home, where he will use his own private oxygen chamber, which he had installed in his home.

By inhaling pure air directly into blood plasma, which repairs any damaged tissue, it aids in injury recovery.

Since his return to Manchester in the summer, the 36-year-old Portuguese international has played 26 times for both club and country.

Ronaldo is dissatisfied with interim manager Rangnick’s tactics, according to SunSport last week.

“Cristiano is very concerned about what is happening at United,” a source close to Ronaldo said.

“The team is getting a lot of flak, and he knows he’s one of the leaders,” says the narrator.

“There are a lot of issues, and Cristiano is under a lot of stress.”

“He is desperate for his United move to be a success, but he is beginning to realize that winning trophies with the current squad will be difficult.”

“Jorge came to see him, and they spent some time talking about how things are going, what they think the problems are, how they might be solved, and what the possible solutions are.”

“We haven’t ruled anything out.”

