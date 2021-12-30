After missing the final in 1999, Manchester United legend Paul Scholes admits he felt ‘EMBARRASSED’ lifting the Champions League trophy.

After missing the 1999 Champions League final, Manchester United legend Paul Scholes says he felt “EMBARRASSED” lifting the trophy.

Substitutes Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored from stoppage-time corners to give United a 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich.

Scholes claims he was a Red-faced Devil when celebrating that Nou Camp comeback, despite the fact that it clinched a glorious Treble.

“You don’t feel part of it in the least,” says the ex-England hero in BT Sport’s latest “What I Wore” series.

“Some say that’s odd because you played in 15-16 games to get to where you are now, but you’re in the stands with no control over the game.”

“There’s nothing you can do to affect the outcome of that football game.”

“‘At the end, we went onto the pitch, but you’re embarrassed.’

To be honest, it’s humiliating.”

The ex-England hero and Keane, who wore grey club suits and even had security badges tagged on, stood out starkly among the United squad’s on-pitch celebrations.

Scholes also believes Didier Deschamps, the Juventus midfielder, contributed to his semi-final booking, which kept him out of the Bayern match.

“It’s football,” he said.

Roy was a significant loss, but that is football.

“It wasn’t a bad tackle, and I can already hear Deschamps screaming at me to get me booked!”

“They were cunning, but I was the one who made the mistake.”

‘You know right away and you’re sad, you’re upset, of course you are, because you weren’t chosen for the most important game of our lives, but you move on.”

Scholes, on the other hand, went on to defeat Chelsea on penalties in the 2007-8 final.

In 2008-9 and 2010-11, he struggled in the finals against Barcelona.

But, after winning 11 Premier League titles and three FA Cups, feeling like a fraud on one memorable night against Bayern seems like a minor blemish on his record.

