After missing the semi-finals with Covid, Thomas Tuchel arrives in Abu Dhabi for Chelsea’s Club World Cup final against Palmeiras.

THOMAS TUCHEL has arrived in Abu Dhabi ahead of Chelsea’s clash with Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final.

After testing positive for Covid, the Champions League winner was unable to play in Chelsea’s 1-0 semi-final win over Al-Hilal.

Tuchel had to watch the game from England because his assistant, Zsolt Low, was in charge on the sidelines.

Tuchel, on the other hand, could be back in the dugout for the game tomorrow.

Today, the German received a negative test result, allowing him to travel to the UAE in a private jet.

And if Tuchel gets another negative test while on vacation, he’ll be able to take command of Chelsea’s first-ever Club World Cup bid tomorrow.

When he arrived in Abu Dhabi on Friday, the Chelsea manager was all smiles and high-fived his teammates.

After Tuchel’s brush with Covid, assistant Low revealed earlier that he was desperate for him to return to the game.

“I hope he can make it to the final if he follows the rules and protocols,” Low said.

We hope he will be able to attend the final.

“If he is unable to attend, we are well prepared and will hold numerous meetings throughout the day.”

“We know a lot about Palmeiras and have played in the Copa Libertadores the last two years, so we expect a very difficult game,” Low said of the Brazilian side.

“Thiago and Kenedy talk about how great the Palmeiras fans are, and we expect a big crowd here.”

“However, this is a significant game for us.”

We want to win this title because only two English clubs have ever won it, and Chelsea has never won it.”

“It’s unfortunate Thomas wasn’t here for the semi-final,” Chelsea vice-captain Jorginho said, “but he hopes to join us for the game.”

“When your manager comes in, he energizes you in the locker room.”

“We want to win this trophy, which is a significant trophy.”

The Premier League is not on our minds right now.”