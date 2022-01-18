After months of dating in secret, PSG star Neymar makes his new girlfriend Bruna Biancardi public.

After months of dating in secret, PSG star Neymar finally makes his new girlfriend Bruna Biancardi public.

Last August, the two were photographed together in Ibiza, and the Brazilian beauty even accompanied Neymar back to his homeland for the holidays.

Biancardi also joined the wives of Neymar’s PSG teammates Angel Di Maria, Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, and Lionel Messi for a photo shoot.

And Biancardi was in attendance at PSG’s match against Nantes, alongside the injured star.

Neymar has been ruled out for eight weeks after suffering an ankle injury in the 3-1 win over Saint-Etienne.

Despite the lack of official confirmation of their relationship, the couple isn’t afraid to flaunt each other on social media.

Bruna (Marquezine) is also Neymar’s ex-girlfriend’s name.

The couple dated for six years before breaking up in 2018, with everything from cheating allegations to politics rumored as reasons for their breakup.

Davi Lucca is the only child of the Brazilian ace.

However, Neymar wishes to expand his family and provide siblings for Lucca, who is nine years old.

“I’m nearly 30, and I have a good career, but on a personal level, I want to have two more kids, to give my son David some brothers,” he revealed.