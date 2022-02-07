After moving to England at the age of 16, Omar Bugiel, the first Lebanese EFL star, owes his career to Crystal Palace hero Paul Hinshelwood.

After moving to England at the age of 16, Omar Bugiel, the first Lebanese EFL player, owes his career to Crystal Palace legend Paul Hinshelwood.

OMAR BUGIEL moved to the United Kingdom at the age of 16 to study English with the intention of returning to Germany after a year.

However, the Sutton striker has embarked on a remarkable journey, becoming the first Lebanese international to play in the EFL and score at Wembley Stadium.

Yet, if it hadn’t been for a famous football family taking Bugiel under their wing and nurturing him, none of this would have happened.

Paul Hinshelwood, the legendary Crystal Palace and Oxford midfielder who died last month at the age of 65, and his wife Rita provided him with a home while he was without family or friends.

They’re a footballing family with a lot of history.

Paul’s father Wally, who died in 2018, was a player for Reading, Bristol City, Fulham, and Chelsea, while his brother Martin, 68, managed Brighton.

His son Adam, 38, played for Brighton, Wycombe, and Aldershot before becoming manager of Worthing in the Isthmian League Premier.

“I owe my career to the Hinshelwoods,” Bugiel confessed at his mentor’s funeral on Friday.

Without them, I would not have made it.”

The 28-year-old Sutton striker was raised in Berlin by his Lebanese father Khaled and Polish mother Ewa, where he began honing his skills with cage football.

After moving to Munich with his mother, he was noticed by TSV Munich, but he was released at the age of 15 due to his lack of size.

So his mother paid for him to study English at Chichester College in Sussex, which turned out to be a life-changing experience for him.

Another of Paul Hinshelwood’s sons, also named Paul, tutored him and introduced him to his parents and brother.

“I could barely speak a word of English and had no friends here,” the Sutton ace explained.

“Every Monday at the college, a group of foreigners played 5-a-side.”

When Paul (Jr) saw me play, he assumed I was better than the other lads.

He was the coach of the Selsey College team, and he invited me to join them.

“At the time, I was asking if anyone knew of anyone who would let me house-share with them because staying at the college was prohibitively expensive.”

“And it was then that Paul (Jr) introduced me to his parents, and I ended up staying with them for two and a half years.”

Bugiel went on to manage Selsey and Worthing while playing under Adam.

“I didn’t realize how good a player Paul was back in his day or…,” he said.

