After Neville rips into Cristiano Ronaldo, De Jong says United have no one to ‘put certain players in their place’.

After Neville rips into Cristiano Ronaldo, De Jong claims United have no one to ‘put certain players in their place.’

MANCHESTER UNITED’S squad was slammed by Nigel de Jong as they arrived at the Lowry Hotel ahead of tonight’s match against Burnley.

As the Red Devils prepare to face the Clarets, Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire, and Edinson Cavani were all seen arriving at the Manchester hotel.

United returned to action on Monday with a disappointing 1-1 draw at Newcastle after several postponements due to Covid.

This came after they narrowly defeated Norwich City, the Premier League’s bottom team, earlier this month.

Following their poor performances, ex-Man City title winner De Jong has claimed that someone needs to rein in some of United’s players inside the dressing room.

He is adamant that the squad lacks someone who can ‘put certain players in their place,’ referring to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s removal of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as captain.

“Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is their club captain and he experienced it first-hand; even though he was the captain, he breached protocol, and that means he’s out the door,” De Jong told Ladbrokes.

“At Manchester United, you don’t see that.”

“Pep Guardiola did it with Jack Grealish and Phil Foden recently as well; it’s a statement.

“It’s about getting everyone in the club on the same page and working together to achieve something.”

“That’s something I’m not getting from United right now; it doesn’t appear that anyone is there to put certain players in their proper roles.”

“Someone needs to step in who isn’t afraid to say ‘you, I don’t want to see you for the next two weeks,'” De Jong continued.

Take some time to think about things.

Come back whenever you’re ready, but for now, I’m taking a young kid under the age of 23 who is eager and hungry, and I’m giving him a chance.'”

Following a shocking first half at Newcastle, ex-United defender Gary Neville ripped into United’s stars, calling them a “bunch of whingebags.”

He also chastised Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes for sprinting down the tunnel without thanking the travelling United supporters, who faced a 150-mile journey home.

“It’s irritated me for about two months,” Neville raged.

“It’s devastating when your best players in your team give the younger ones that look and body language.”

They must lend a hand.

“They have to be the team’s father and grandfather.”

“I made massive mistakes at Man Utd,” he continued, “but I had great senior players who would poke fun at me while also putting their arm around me…

