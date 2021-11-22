After Newcastle’s sacking, Steve Bruce is’very keen’ to take over as interim manager and believes he can’stabilize the club.’

After Newcastle’s sacking, Steve Bruce is’very keen’ to become Man United’s interim manager and ‘believes he can stabilise the club.’

Former Manchester United captain Steve Bruce could be named interim manager at Old Trafford.

The fired Newcastle manager is said to be’very interested’ in the position.

According to The Athletic, Bruce, 60, believes he can’stabilize the dressing room’ at Old Trafford.

Between 1987 and 1996, the former Manchester United centre-back appeared in over 300 games for the club.

And now that the T20 Cricket World Cup is over, Bruce is eager to get back into management.

It would be a risk to appoint a former player, but Bruce, unlike Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has extensive managerial experience.

After a decade as a player in Manchester, the ex-Sunderland and Aston Villa manager knows the ins and outs of the club.

He’s a surprising contender for the interim role until a long-term successor is named after Solskjaer’s dismissal.

Bruce was fired by Newcastle’s mega-rich Saudi owners last month after the Magpies failed to win a game this season.

But he now believes he can right the ship and return to his old haunts.

WILLIAM HILL BETTING SPECIAL – GET £50 IN FREE BETS

The interim position has also been linked to Ralf Rangnick, the 63-year-old head of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow.

Brendan Rodgers, on the other hand, is United’s top long-term choice for the position.

Old Trafford officials have contacted Leicester manager Claude Puel about the job, according to SunSport.

He, on the other hand, slammed reports linking him to Manchester United as ‘extremely disrespectful.’

Zinedine Zidane, Mauricio Pochettino, and Erik ten Hag have also been linked with the job at the Premier League giants.

Ten Hag, on the other hand, has dismissed reports linking him to Manchester United as “weird.”

Meanwhile, Zidane’s dancer wife Vernonique may prevent him from relocating to Manchester.

After leaving Real Madrid in the summer, she is thought to want her husband to take a longer break from the game.

Pochettino, on the other hand, is said to be ready to take the call if United comes knocking.

For the most up-to-date news and transfer rumors from Old Trafford, visit our Manchester United live blog.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]