After NFL legend John Madden, 85, passed away unexpectedly, the Oakland Raiders issued a statement.

After NFL legend John Madden died unexpectedly at the age of 85, the Oakland Raiders issued a statement.

The Oakland Raiders issued a statement following the death of NFL coach John Madden on Tuesday, December 28 at the age of 85.

“The legendary John Madden’s passing has deeply saddened the Raiders Family,” the statement began.

“Coach Madden, whose impact on the game both on and off the field was immeasurable, was one of the most important figures in the growth and popularity of professional football.”

Madden’s death was also announced by the NFL, but no cause of death was given.

As tributes poured in from people like Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, a longtime friend of Madden’s, his death was described as “unexpected.”

When he was hired to coach the Raiders, Madden became the league’s youngest head coach, leading them to a Super Bowl XI victory over the Minnesota Vikings and finishing his career with a 103-32-7 record.

Among all coaches who have won at least 100 games, he has the best winning percentage.

He was also the inspiration for the well-known “Madden” video game series.

For the most up-to-date information, check out our John Madden live blog…

Commissioner Roger Goodell’s statement

After John Madden’s death, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote:

“We send our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families on behalf of the entire NFL family.”

We all know him as the Oakland Raiders’ Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but he was also a loving husband, father, and grandfather.”

“Nobody loved football more than Coach,” Goodell continued.

He was the game of football.

He was a fantastic sounding board for me and a lot of other people.”

“There will never be another John Madden, and we will be eternally grateful for everything he did to help make football and the NFL what they are today.”

For Madden, the lights are turned off.

According to a reporter who posted a photo to Twitter, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas turned off the lights on Tuesday in honor of John Madden.

The lights are turned off at @AllegiantStadm in Las Vegas, with a message on the media mesh screen honoring John Madden.

(hashtag)vegas(hashtag)raidernation(hashtag)ripjohnmaddenpic.twitter.comVwkNaxC7yJ(hashtag)ripjohnmadden(hashtag)ripjohnmadden(hashtag)ripjohnmadden(hashtag)ripjohnmadden(hashtag)ripjohnmadden(hashtag

Induction into the Hall of Fame

In 2006, John Madden was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“A brilliant coach,” Al Davis said as he began his speech at the ceremony.

A friend who can be relied on.

“I’m a Raider.”

When did Madden begin his career as a coach?

At the age of 32, Al Davis hired John Madden as the Raiders’ Head Coach.

“Madden coached the Silver and Black for ten years, compiling a remarkable regular season record of 103-32-7…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

The lights are off on @AllegiantStadm in Las Vegas with a message displayed on the media mesh screen in memory of John Madden. #vegas#raidernation#ripjohnmaddenpic.twitter.com/VwkNaxC7yJ — Mick Akers (@mickakers) December 29, 2021

In honor of the incomparable coach, broadcaster, and leader – John Madden – @FS1 will re-air its documentary tribute, ALL MADDEN, tonight at 9:00 PM ET. FS1 will also re-air the documentary tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 9:00 PM ET and 10:30 PM ET. — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) December 29, 2021

“Thanksgiving and football. Some things just go together greatly.” – John Madden (via @NFLFilms) pic.twitter.com/jWB1vidnbZ — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2021

Statement from Robert Kraft on the passing of John Madden. pic.twitter.com/1baOj3VrrV — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 29, 2021

“He ranks with the greats…as one of the greatest sportscasters in America’s history.” Greg Papa joins @NFLTotalAccess to share what he will remember most about John Madden, and how he should be in the Hall of Fame three times. pic.twitter.com/rSc1eBuMn2 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 29, 2021

The epic story that we have shared in Steelers Nation also includes those we played against. No rivalry in football matches that between the Oakland Raiders, led by John Madden, and the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 70’s. @ProFootballHOF@Raiders@steelers — Franco Harris (@francoharrishof) December 29, 2021

RIP John Madden “I love to see a fat guy score.” Pat Summerall:

“Why?” “Because first you get a fat guy spike, then you get the fat guy dance.” 😂#Legendpic.twitter.com/FB5KDWGoDt — WeAreBigGuys (@WeAreBigGuys) December 29, 2021