After Northern Ireland’s 11-0 thrashing of North Macedonia, Shiels says the win was for George Best.

Shiels claims Northern Ireland’s 11-0 thrashing of North Macedonia was for George Best.

KENNY SHIELS paid tribute to football legend George Best after Northern Ireland’s world-record-breaking thrashing of North Macedonia.

Shiels’ team thrashed their opponents 11-0 on the 16th anniversary of the Manchester United legend’s death.

The legendary winger, widely regarded as an all-time great, made 37 appearances for Northern Ireland, scoring nine times.

Rachel Furness joined David Healy as Northern Ireland’s all-time top scorer with 36 goals in the match, which was the fifth of their World Cup qualification campaign.

“I thought it (the match) was controlled to really well by the girls,” Shiels exclaimed.

We decided to do it for George before it started.

“He was our hero, and when he played for us, he wore the number 11 shirt.”

“We did it in the eleventh month, we scored eleven goals, and all of that resonates with me.”

“It’s fantastic, and I hope he’s up there watching us do it for Northern Ireland, because he was one of our heroes, if not the hero.”

“That’s been on my mind.

Attempt to dial 11 and send a message to George.”

Sarah McFadden, a Northern Ireland midfielder, said she planned to approach the game with “no ego.”

Durham’s star and her teammates led 6-0 at halftime before adding five more goals in the second half.

Rebecca McKenna, Lauren Wade, Kirsty McGuiness, and Birmingham’s Rebecca Holloway were among the six goal scorers for the team.

Simone Magill of Everton scored four goals, while Liverpool’s Alex Furness scored a hat-trick.

The visitors could have had a much bigger lead had they not hit the woodwork three times and seen Furness miss a first-half penalty kick.

Shiels’ aces brushed aside their opponents in Skopje, Macedonia’s capital, for their third win in the race for a spot in the 2023 World Cup.

In the second game of their qualifier double-header this month, Northern Ireland will host their opponents at home.

At 7:00 p.m. on November 29, the match will be played in front of a sold-out crowd at their Seaview stadium.

Shiels continued, “We’ll play them again on Monday, and it’ll be a completely different game.”

“Let’s get this party started. The Green and White armies will be there as well.”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]