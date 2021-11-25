After Notorious sets his sights on a blockbuster UFC rematch, Conor McGregor’s coach calls for a catchweight bout with Max Holloway.

The head coach of CONOR MCGREGOR has proposed a catchweight bout with fellow UFC fan favorite Max Holloway.

McGregor and Holloway, former featherweight rivals, have been engaged in a friendly verbal war for the past few years.

McGregor, 33, appears to have set his sights on a rematch with his fellow former 145lb champion earlier this month, which coach John Kavanagh would welcome.

“The funny thing is, I don’t even know why guys at Conor’s level and Max’s level and those guys, I don’t even know why they bother cutting weight anymore, you know?” the SBG Ireland boss said on Submission Radio.

“It’s almost as if you should just let them fight.”

Because I’m guessing Max is heavier than Conor when they’re not fighting.

“I’ve heard rumors about him gaining a lot of weight.”

“So, why would they agree to fight and then spend eight weeks attempting to deplete themselves in order to fight for a belt?”

“Max has a few belts, and Conor has a few belts as well.

So that’s what they’ve done.

Toss that out to the side.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

“I’m not sure it matters any longer.”

Simply have them fight at their respective weights.

“Just hand it over to them (laughs).”

Let’s go, regardless of their weight.”

Holloway, who will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in the future, believes he is on ‘the shortlist’ to welcome McGregor back to the octagon.

But UFC president Dana White is adamant about not allowing Blessed to avenge his loss to the Irishman in 2013.

“I’m not sure what’s next for Max, but it makes sense to see him and Volkanovski again,” he said.

“Conor isn’t even – Conor isn’t even – Conor isn’t even – Conor isn’t even – Conor

It’s pointless to even bring up Conor.”

McGregor, 33, is currently on the mend after breaking his leg in a trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier in July.

The former two-division champion’s recovery is progressing faster than expected, according to his manager, who spoke to SunSport recently.

“He’s ahead of schedule,” Audie Attar, CEO of Paradigm Sports Management, told SunSport.

“Not only did we receive our x-ray results, but we also received our ultrasound and CT scan results.”

“And when I look at the x-ray view myself, it’s healing so nicely.”

“He’s only been out of surgery for ten and a half weeks and is already walking.”

“And he’s doing things we don’t want him to do, like throwing the first pitch at a Cubs game.”

”””””””””””””””””””””.