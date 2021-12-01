After Ohio State’s loss to Michigan, John Harbaugh has a message for the Buckeyes’ fans.

After Ohio State’s loss to Michigan, John Harbaugh has a message for the fans.

The Harbaugh family has a lot of love for Ohio State, especially since Jim Harbaugh is the Michigan head coach.

So it’s no surprise that after Ohio State’s loss to the Wolverines last weekend, his brother, John Harbaugh, had a message for the Buckeyes’ fans.

In a recent interview, the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens said that seeing his brother finally beat the Buckeyes was “emotional.”

He said it was a moment that everyone would enjoy (except Ohio State fans) and that Buckeyes fans would eventually get over it.

Harbaugh said, via 247Sports, “I was emotional, man.”

“Just watching Jim with his players after the game, you can tell how proud he was by his smile — it was one of those movements that everyone had to enjoy.”

“With the exception of Ohio State supporters, almost everyone.”

They’ll get over it, though.’

