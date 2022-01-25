After only one game under Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United outcast Anthony Martial joins Sevilla on loan until the end of the season.

After just one game under Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United outcast Anthony Martial joins Sevilla on loan until the end of the season.

Anthony Martial of Manchester United has joined Sevilla on loan until the end of the season.

Since Ralf Rangnick took over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in early December, the 26-year-old forward has not started any of the Red Devils’ nine Premier League games.

And he’s now free until the end of the season from his Old Trafford torment.

On Monday night, journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted that a deal was close at hand.

Since joining United in 2015, Martial has 79 goals and 50 assists in 269 games.

However, following a squabble with new manager Rangnick, he was forced to miss four games.

Martial refused to travel with the team for their 2-2 draw against Aston Villa, according to the German coach.

“He didn’t want to be in the squad,” Rangnick explained.

“Normally, he would have been in the squad, but he didn’t want to.”

That’s why he wasn’t accompanying us on our journey.”

Martial, on the other hand, responded to his manager’s remarks with a social media post of his own.

“I will never refuse to play a match for Man United,” he said.

“I’ve been here for seven years and I’ve never disrespected the club or the fans, and I’ll never do so again.”

The Frenchman has since been named on the bench for United’s 3-1 win over Brentford.

He then came on for a few minutes at the end of United’s 1-0 victory over West Ham at home.

