After only two months, Genoa fired manager Andriy Shevchenko.

Since former Ukrainian striker took over in November, the Italian side has gone winless in Serie A.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

After just over two months in charge, Andriy Shevchenko was fired by Genoa.

In a statement, the Serie A club said that youth team coach Abdoulay Konko will act as interim manager.

Since the beginning of November, when I was hired, I’ve been working as a

Shevchenko only won one of his 11 matches in all competitions last year.

During his tenure, Genoa went without a win in Serie A and are currently in relegation danger, sitting in 19th place with only 12 points.

As a player for AC Milan, Chelsea, and Dynamo Kyiv, the Ukrainian was a prolific striker who rose to global prominence.

In 2003, he helped Milan win the UEFA Champions League, and in 2004, he helped them win the Serie A title.

In the same year, he received the coveted Ballon D’or.

In 2016, Shevchenko was named Ukraine’s head coach.

He led the national team to the quarterfinals of Euro 2020 for the first time in their history, but stepped down following the tournament.