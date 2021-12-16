After parking at a busy Christmas market, Wayne Rooney’s £150,000 Land Rover was defaced with obscenities.

After parking his £150,000 Land Rover at a busy Christmas market, Wayne Rooney’s Land Rover was defaced with obscenities.

After parking his £150,000 Land Rover in a busy Christmas market, Wayne Rooney’s Land Rover was defaced with giant penises and the word “w****r.”

The 36-year-old former Manchester United midfielder left his Overfinch Defender in a town center, despite signs warning drivers not to leave vehicles on the road.

The street had been set aside for stalls in preparation for the annual Christmas market.

Rooney, on the other hand, parked his high-end vehicle in a parking spot reserved for church bell ringers.

When organisers asked him to move it, he allegedly refused and instead spent the evening drinking with two friends in pubs only 50 yards away, according to sources.

Locals retaliated by spray-painting obscenities on the Land Rover’s bonnet and sides, as well as scribbling “w*****r” on the rear windscreen.

Next to one of the obscene images, the words “lose weight” were scrawled.

His 4×4 was also surrounded by orange traffic cones, with a “no parking” sign taped to one of his wipers.

“What a Christmas Grinch,” one source said.

Thousands of people lined the street, the majority of whom were families with small children.

“Those setting up had to build stalls around the car and relocate the bell ringers.”

“Rooney must have realized he was in the way, but he just went about his night in the pub.”

Rooney’s £6 million home is less than a mile from the market in Prestbury, Cheshire.

Wazza, who is now the manager of Derby County FC, looked embarrassed as he picked up his car at 2.30pm yesterday, 24 hours after abandoning it.

He refused to comment when approached by The Sun.

