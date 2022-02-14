After Paul Scholes’ Southampton thrashing, Ralf Rangnick admits that United’s stars are too afraid to commit to a pressing game.

After Paul Scholes’ Southampton thrashing, Ralf Rangnick admits that Manchester United’s stars are too SCARED to commit to a pressing game.

RALF RANGNICK admits that Manchester United’s struggling players are paralyzed by anxiety while attempting to play the pressing game.

After Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Southampton, club legend Paul Scholes ripped into the Red Devils’ work ethic, saying, “They don’t want to put in a shift.”

“It’s important we pick the right moments to be proactive to press,” interim manager Rangnick said ahead of Tuesday’s game against Brighton.

“Stay compact and don’t be too easy to outplay, even if it’s not possible.”

“Some of them were almost overly anxious in transitional moments.”

“We weren’t ready at the right time and then said, ‘Oh, I should have pressed,’ and then came back one or two steps too late, giving the other team space on the counter.”

“It’s not just tactical discipline; it’s also being clever and smart enough to realize it’s not possible right now, so just stay in position.”

“Maintain your shape, maintain your formation, and make it difficult for the opposition to play through our lines.”

“It isn’t a big secret that when United lose the ball, their reverse gear isn’t very good,” Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said of United’s off-the-ball work.

“What he said, that we are not a naturally born pressing team, with a lot of players in their DNA to press, is normal,” Rangnick said when asked about Hasenhuttl’s comments.

“They haven’t done that in a couple of years, and changing that into a pressing all of the time during the season is difficult.”

With a win over the Seagulls at Old Trafford, United can move into the top four, but Saturday’s draw was the third game in a row in which they have blown a lead.

Rangnick enlisted the help of club psychologist Sascha Lense to help him resolve the issue, which has harmed the players’ confidence and belief.

“When you concede an equalizer, it affects the minds of the players,” Rangnick continued.

We should be up 3-0 or 4-0, but it’s now 1-1.

“It has an impact on the players’ mindset.”

They are not robots, but human beings.

I talked to Sascha about it, and we’re going to talk to each player individually about why.”

Rangnick also believes that under-fire defender Harry Maguire is struggling to adjust to the new system.

“The way we’re playing is new to him because he’s used to playing in a back three with the English national team,” he explained.

“At Manchester United, he was in a back four but still wasn’t being…

