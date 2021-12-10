After police escort bus in WRONG DIRECTION, 600 Leicester fans miss the first 20 minutes of their Europa League match at Napoli.

THOUSANDS of Leicester supporters were 20 minutes late for their Europa League match against Napoli after police led their coaches in the WRONG direction.

For a place in the Europa League knockout stages, the Foxes must face their Italian Group C rivals.

In Naples, they were without the majority of their traveling support after local cops sent fans around the neighborhood.

Away fans vented their frustrations on social media about shuttle bus delays to Maradona Stadium.

And it’s believed that up to 600 of them were made late to the game after their coaches took a wrong turn.

“2 hours on a bus to the ground and still over an hour away,” Twitter user Sam_Lambert7 wrote.

The only advantage is that I won’t have to watch us fall behind 2-0 after ten minutes.”

Their absence was felt inside the stadium as Leicester struggled to get off to a good start in the crucial European tie.

After only four minutes, they were down 1-0 to an Adam Ounas goal.

And their misguided supporters arrived just in time to see the visitors fall behind 2-0, with Elif Elmas adding a second on the hour mark.

Leicester, however, found a new lease on life after having the away end reinforced, and staged a spirited comeback before half-time.

Three minutes after Elmas’ goal, Jonny Evans made it 2-1.

On 33 minutes, academy product Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall added a sublime second to bring the visitors level.

Leicester and Napoli are fighting it out for a place in the next round with Spartak Moscow and Legia Warsaw.

