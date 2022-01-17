After posting a video saying he was going to watch ‘West Ham pump Leeds all over the shop,’ Mark Wright was mocked.

Mark Wright was mocked after posting a video in which he said he was going to watch “West Ham pump Leeds all over the shop.”

After saying West Ham would ‘pump’ Marcelo Bielsa’s side at the weekend, REALITY star Mark Wright was roundly mocked by Leeds.

Leeds United won a thrilling 3-2 game at the London Stadium on Sunday thanks to an incredible hat-trick from Jack Harrison.

Leeds is the Only Way! https://t.co/GnYIaJY6yy

However, before the game, Wright, 34, of The Only Way Is Essex, predicted a West Ham victory.

“About to watch West Ham pump Leeds all over the shop,” Wright said as he walked to the stadium.

After that, the video was made public on the internet.

However, things did not go as planned, as Harrison ensured Marcelo Bielsa’s side took all three points.

Leeds retweeted Wright’s video before playing clips of Harrison’s treble along with the theme song from the hit comedy show Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Leeds fans reacted positively to the retort, with one commenting, “Absolutely brilliant.”

“Incredible,” someone else said.

“I love this!” exclaimed another.

Wright has previous experience with Leeds, having appeared in an FA Cup match for Crawley Town against them last season.

In injury time, Wright came off the bench to help his team to a 3-0 victory.

However, Wright’s stay in League Two was short-lived, as Crawley released him last summer.

