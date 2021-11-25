After PSG’s loss to Man City, Anelka, an ex-Arsenal and Chelsea player, questions Messi’s role in the team.

Lionel Messi’s role at PSG has been questioned by Nicolas Anelka.

Since signing him from Barcelona in the summer, the Ligue 1 giants have yet to see the Argentine’s best form.

It has been suggested that Mauricio Pochettino faces a difficult task in putting together a balanced team with Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe in the front three.

Anelka, a 42-year-old former forward, has added his two cents to the debate.

“With Messi, PSG cannot be a counter team,” he told RMC.

“You can’t rely on Kylian Mbappe to carry the team.”

Recently, the Frenchman questioned whether Messi still has it in him to be ‘extraordinary.’

“We demand from Neymar today, but we can do the same with Messi,” he said.

“It hasn’t been extraordinary since the beginning of the season.”

“There’s a player who has six Ballons d’Or and isn’t all that special.”

Messi, 34, did assist Mbappe last night at the Etihad, as the striker gave PSG a 50th-minute lead.

However, goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus turned the match around.

City’s 2-1 victory assures them of first place in Group A, while PSG are already assured of second place with a game to spare.

Pochettino has an impossible task in making the Messi-Neymar-Mbappe trio work, according to Jamie Carragher and Thierry Henry.

“Pochettino has to get out of that club,” Carra, 43, told CBS Sports.

“If he gets the chance to play for Manchester United, I’d be there the next day.”

“I honestly would because of those three stars (Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar),” says the Brazilian.

“You cannot defend with seven players if you want to win the Champions League,” Henry, 44, added.

“It’s impossible, no matter who you are,” says the narrator.

