After Reading’s seventh consecutive Championship defeat, enraged Reading fans swarm the pitch to confront the manager.

READING fans descended on the Madejski pitch after their 3-2 defeat to Coventry, which dropped them two points above the relegation zone.

The Royals’ fans vented their frustrations at manager Veljko Paunovic after their seventh consecutive Championship defeat.

As the club’s 150th anniversary game devolved into a nightmare, a group of fans rushed onto the pitch.

They got to Paunovic’s technical area, where security quickly intervened to keep them apart.

Hundreds of Reading supporters demonstrated outside the stadium before the game, voicing their displeasure with Paunovic and the club’s Chinese owners.

‘We want Pauno out’ and ‘We want our Reading back’ were chanted by the supporters.

“150 years of history, but how many more?” read one banner.

Reading looked to be on their way to a much-needed victory after a Lucas Joao header put them ahead midway through the first half.

The hosts nearly doubled their lead, with John Swift and Tom Ince coming close with well-placed long-range efforts.

Dominic Hyam, a former Reading academy product, drilled a low shot through a mass of bodies and past the unsighted Karl Hein in the second minute of first-half stoppage time to draw Coventry level.

After Michael Rose got on the end of a Gustavo Hamer corner, City went ahead two minutes into the second period.

After an Ince corner from the right was bundled in by defender Andy Yiadom, Reading were back on level terms eight minutes later.

Junior Hoilett was then dismissed for two fouls in six minutes, much to Reading’s chagrin, before Ian Maatsen scored with a deflected attempt.

Reading failed to get the crucial equaliser despite late pressure.

