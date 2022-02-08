After recalling Brazilian Kenedy, Chelsea names the forgotten man Kenedy in their Champions League squad.

After recalling Brazilian Kenedy, Chelsea names him in their Champions League squad in place of Lewis Baker.

Kenedy has been added to Chelsea’s Champions League squad.

After Lewis Baker’s free transfer to Stoke City after 17 years with the Blues, the Brazilian winger takes Baker’s place.

As the defending champions prepare for the knockout stages, that was the only change to their official Uefa list.

Chelsea will play Lille in the last 16 of the Champions League on February 22, with the first leg taking place at Stamford Bridge.

And it’s possible that Kenedy will make his first appearance for the club in almost 1,500 days, on January 17, 2018.

Due to a slew of injuries in Thomas Tuchel’s squad, the Blues recalled Kenedy from his loan spell at Flamengo last month.

His versatility could see him used as emergency wing-back cover with Ben Chilwell and Reece James still out.

Kenedy, who turns 26 today, admitted to being taken aback when he received a phone call telling him to pack his belongings and fly back to London.

“I was taken by surprise,” he said in an airport interview last month.

I found out about 11 p.m. yesterday.

It was all very quick.

“With Flamengo, Chelsea had a contract.

They’ve asked me to give a presentation, and I’m giving one now.

“It was Flamengo who informed me.”

“All I’m doing is fulfilling the contract.”

Kenedy joined Stamford Bridge in 2015 but has only made 15 Premier League appearances, the last of which was in 2016, and has scored one goal.

He was loaned out to Watford, Newcastle, Getafe, Granada, and Flamengo, but he signed a new contract with the club until 2023 last summer.

After the Brazilian winger’s 2017 social media posts caused ‘great offence and hurt the feelings of the people of China,’ Chelsea were forced to apologize to Chinese supporters.

After posting on Snapchat Portuguese words that translated to ‘F*** China,’ Kenedy was sent home from a pre-season tour.

Tuchel, on the other hand, insisted last week that the wide man has a new chance at making the Chelsea team.

“Absolutely a clean slate,” said the German. “I couldn’t agree with you more.”

And I believe he is well aware of it.

“This is life, and he’s getting a second and third chance to be here now.”

“And this is what it’s all about; it’s not about what happened in the past, it’s about what’s happening now.”