After being recalled from his loan spell at Ross County, Arsenal centre-back Harry Clarke is set to join Hibernian on loan.

During his time at Victoria Park, the 20-year-old made an impression, scoring three goals and providing two assists in 17 appearances.

With the Staggies in 10th place out of 12th in the Scottish Premiership, the Gunners have exercised his recall clause.

SunSport has learned that a deal has been reached with Hibernian, who are currently in fifth place in the Scottish Premier League.

Hibs swooped to sign the defender on loan until the end of the season on Sunday night, and new manager Shaun Maloney is a big fan.

Clarke, who made his pre-season debut against Hibernian, will now join the Edinburgh club this week instead of returning to County.

His departure will be a huge blow to County manager Malky Mackay’s hopes of keeping the 2016 League Cup winners in the Premier League.

Following his hugely successful period at Cardiff, the ex-coach thanked Clarke for his brief stay at the club.

“Although we are disappointed to be losing Harry, I would like to thank him for his contribution in the last six months,” he told County’s website.

“In that time, I believe he’s become a more well-rounded player.”

“I hope he enjoyed his time in Dingwall, and we wish him success in his future endeavors.”

Clarke, an England youth international, joined Arsenal from Ipswich in 2015, and three years later he signed his first professional contract.

Clarke spent last season on loan at Oldham Athletic in League Two, appearing in 35 games across all competitions.

In a pre-season friendly against Hibs on July 13, the player made his Arsenal senior debut, starting alongside Pablo Mari in a 2-1 defeat.

