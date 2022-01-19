After receiving a (dollar)50,000 fine, Bruce Arians expresses his displeasure.

Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was caught smacking safety Andrew Adams on the helmet this past weekend.

The NFL fined Arians on Wednesday for his actions.

The NFL fined Arians (dollar)50,000 for slapping Adams in the face with his helmet.

When asked about the fine, Arians stated that he will file an appeal with the league.

“I’m going to appeal,” Arians told reporters.

“It’s nothing to do with the game, so we’re fine.”

It’s difficult to predict whether Arians will be successful in his appeal.

Coaches are not allowed to get physical with their players, according to the NFL.

Bruce Arians Reacts To Receiving (dollar)50,000 Fine

Bruce Arians Reacts To Receiving $50,000 Fine