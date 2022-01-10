After receiving a red card for “homophobic language,” Rangers’ Chris McKee “cried so hard he couldn’t speak.”

Chris McKee, a Rangers player, cried so hard he couldn’t speak after receiving a red card for ‘homophobic language.’

Chris McKee, a young Rangers player, was so upset by his red card for allegedly using homophobic language that he was unable to speak through his tears.

The 19-year-old striker spent the second half of the season on loan at Brechin City and was in charge of the line in yesterday’s League Two playoff final against Barry Ferguson’s Kelty Hearts at Glebe Park.

McKee, on the other hand, was given a straight red card by referee Craig Napier after just 41 minutes, and it was later revealed that he had been accused of using ‘foul and abusive language of a homophobic nature.’

Brechin’s player-manager Michael Paton revealed how upset McKee was by the incident after Kelty went on to win the two-legged tie 3-1 on aggregate.

“I think Chris has said something to the referee that he isn’t too happy with,” Paton said after the final whistle.

“I haven’t had the opportunity to speak with him because he is upset and crying in the dressing room.”

He is unable to utter a single word.

“I don’t know what he said because he’s bubbling and refusing to talk to anyone.”

“However, for the referee to give him a straight red card, something must have been said that was not clear.”

With Rangers announcing that they will conduct a thorough investigation into McKee’s dismissal, it remains to be seen how much damage this will do to McKee’s career, as the Northern Ireland youth international still has a year left on his contract at Ibrox.