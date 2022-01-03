After receiving death threats following an encounter with PSG star Lionel Messi, DJ was forced to deny giving him Covid.

After receiving death threats after an encounter with PSG star Lionel Messi, DJ was forced to deny giving him Covid.

After being blamed for Lionel Messi’s coronavirus, an ARGENTINIAN DJ has gone to extraordinary lengths to post his negative Covid result online.

Fer Palacio said he made the decision after social media trolls called him an “assassin.”

According to ESPN, the musician had received death threats from trolls online after denying infecting the Argentina star.

Some have accused him of infecting the playmaker with coronavirus.

Messi’s team, Paris Saint-Germain, confirmed on Sunday morning that he was one of four players on the team who tested positive for Covid.

After being forced to miss his flight back to Paris and extend his stay in his homeland, the 34-year-old father-of-three is now in quarantine at his home in his native city of Rosario.

On December 23, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner flew to Argentina to spend Christmas and New Year’s Eve with his family.

After returning to Argentina for the holiday season, Messi and his wife were filmed singing and dancing at a private party last week.

The same night, after hiring Argentinian DJ Fer Palacio to perform at the party, the footballer met him.

“I’ve just gotten up and seen I’ve got a lot of messages and am trending on social media because Messi tested positive for Covid and people are saying I gave it to him,” the DJ wrote on Instagram on Sunday.

“I’ve received numerous private messages, with some even referring to me as an assassin.”

“I did a Covid test yesterday because I’m going to Uruguay tomorrow and don’t have Covid.”

Now I’ll show you everything.”

Before posting his negative PCR test, he finished his selfie video by blowing a kiss to everyone who was “insulting him.”

And he posted the result on Instagram, where his full name, Fernando Palacio, could be seen by his one million followers.

The date of the outcome was January 2nd.

It’s unclear whether Messi or his wife Antonela Roccuzzo have tested positive for Covid on their own.

At the time of writing, neither of them had updated their social media accounts.

After the winter break, four PSG players were reported to have tested positive for Covid.

Juan Bernat, Nathan Bitumazala, and Sergio Rico are among the other French players who have had positive test results.

After being diagnosed with the virus, a member of staff is believed to be isolating.

Messi will stay in Argentina until he tests negative, then return to Paris to rejoin his teammates, according to PSG.

Following a performance for the playmaker…

